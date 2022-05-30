News Wrap: Biden spends Memorial Day honoring U.S service members

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, President Biden spent this Memorial Day honoring U.S. service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country, at least 91 people have died from weekend floods in Brazil, the season's first hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean region barreled ashore in Mexico, and new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were up 21 percent over the last two weeks.
