News Wrap: Biden wraps up his trip to Asia with warnings on Russian aggression

In our news wrap Tuesday, President Biden met with leaders of Japan, India and Australia and warned of a "dark hour" in history in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the WHO voiced confidence that a monkeypox outbreak is controllable, U.S. births were up 1 percent last year to nearly 3.7 million, and a Russian court rejected Alexei Navalny's appeal of his prison sentence for fraud.

