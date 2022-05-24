News Wrap: Biden wraps up his trip to Asia with warnings on Russian aggression

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, President Biden met with leaders of Japan, India and Australia and warned of a "dark hour" in history in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the WHO voiced confidence that a monkeypox outbreak is controllable, U.S. births were up 1 percent last year to nearly 3.7 million, and a Russian court rejected Alexei Navalny's appeal of his prison sentence for fraud.
