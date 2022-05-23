News Wrap: Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine offers strong protection to children under 5

In our news wrap Monday, Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine offers strong protection to children under 5, the U.S. surgeon general warned of burnout and staffing shortages among health care workers, the first Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes during the conflict in Ukraine was sentenced to life in prison, and the number of refugees globally crossed the 100-million mark.

