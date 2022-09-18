Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, two Minnesota nurses talk about the recent statewide strike over pay and staffing. Then, we look at how farmers are helping in the race to fight climate change. Plus, Cynt Marshall discusses her journey to become the NBA's first Black woman CEO on our Weekend Spotlight.
