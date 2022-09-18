Why 15,000 nurses went on strike in Minnesota

Nurses in Minnesota organized the largest strike of private sector nurses in U.S. history this past week, with 15,000 nurses walking off the job for three days. And while the pandemic pushed many nurses to the brink, some say the burnout was years in the making. Kelley Honest, a nurse from the Minnesota strike, and Jean Ross, president of National Nurses United, join Geoff Bennett to discuss.

