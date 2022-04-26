News Wrap: Big tech stocks plummet amid Wall Street sell-off

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, a sell-off hit Wall Street as big tech stocks fell sharply amid anticipation of higher interest rates, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate and continue working, China intensified its effort to control the country's COVID outbreak, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is vowing to speed development of nuclear weapons.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: