News Wrap: Big tech stocks plummet amid Wall Street sell-off

In our news wrap Tuesday, a sell-off hit Wall Street as big tech stocks fell sharply amid anticipation of higher interest rates, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate and continue working, China intensified its effort to control the country's COVID outbreak, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is vowing to speed development of nuclear weapons.
