News Wrap: Thousands of acres still burning due to Western wildfires

In our news wrap Sunday, wildfires have gripped parts of western and central Nebraska this weekend as wind conditions have eased today, helping firefighters battle numerous dangerous blazes in New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado, former President Trump held a rally last night for J.D. Vance as his pick in the Ohio Senate race, and we take a look back at the life and legacy of former Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, who died on Saturday at age 88. Hatch was the longest serving Republican senator in U.S. history.
