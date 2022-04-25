News Wrap: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denies asking Trump to resign

PBS NewsHour

In our news wrap Monday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, again denied asking former President Trump to resign over the Capitol attack. Also, a New York state judge found Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over business records, mass COVID testing begins for most of Beijing, and tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur region reach the regional capital.

