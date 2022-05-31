News Wrap: Funerals begin in Uvalde one week after school massacre

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, funerals have begun in Uvalde, Texas, one week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school. Two 10-year-old victims were remembered in the first of 11 services this week. Also, authorities in Iran cut off internet access to silence public anger over a deadly tower collapse, and Eurozone inflation hit a record 8.1 percent annual rate.
