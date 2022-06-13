News Wrap: Patriot Front members free on bail after arrest at Idaho LGBTQ event

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, 31 members of a white supremacist group are free on bail in Idaho after being charged for planning violent disruptions at an LGBTQ event, senior officials in Iraq try to form a government after more than 70 lawmakers resigned, an Iraqi man held at Guantanamo Bay pleaded guilty to war crimes, and China struggles with new COVID outbreaks.
