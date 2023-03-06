News Wrap: California residents reeling as another winter storm approaches

In our news wrap Monday, California residents are recovering from winter storms with more snow expected, the UN warns of funding shortages after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Ukraine holds out against a Russian attack, more than 20 people in Atlanta face domestic terrorism charges, and a Transportation Department feature shows airlines that allow families to sit together at no cost.

