News Wrap: California towns digging out of debris left behind from Tropical Storm Hilary

In our news wrap Tuesday, crews in mountain and desert towns in California are still digging out of mud and debris left behind from Tropical Storm Hilary, more than 800 people on Maui are still unaccounted for two weeks after the deadly wildfires first erupted and a U.N. report paints a grim picture of the situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over.
