Climatologist discusses extreme summer weather as heat wave brings more record highs

Amna Nawaz:

A heat wave is baking much of the country right now, leading to record highs and triple-digit temperatures in the Midwest and the South. It is the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have led to damage, destruction and death this summer.

That includes the wildfires in Maui, a month of broiling temperatures in parts of the Southwest, and flooding in Vermont and Upstate New York.

Michael Mann is a presidential distinguished professor and director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania and author of forthcoming book "Our Fragile Moment."

Michael Mann, welcome back. And thanks for joining us.

These seem like very different events, storms and fires. But what's the connection between all of these we need to understand behind why they're so extreme and what's fueling them?

Dr. Michael Mann, University of Pennsylvania: Yes, thanks. It's great to be with you.

At some level, this is pretty basic. You make the planet hotter, you're going to have more frequent intense, heat waves. And, of course, we're seeing that. You warm up the ground in the summer. You drought the soils. You're going to get worse drought.

You put the heat and drought together, you get worse wildfires. But the atmosphere is warmer. So, when you get a storm, there's going to be more rainfall. It can produce more precipitation, more rainfall. And so we see greater extremes at both ends of the scale.

But there's also something else that's going on, which is a little bit more subtle. And it's actually an effect that isn't perfectly captured in the models that we use to sort of predict future climate change and to attribute events to climate change.

So that's an important caveat. There's something that the models aren't doing very well, which is capturing the way that the pattern of warming — it's warming more up in the Arctic than it is down here. And that changes the difference in temperature as a function of the latitude.

Well, it turns out, that's what drives the jet stream. So you slow down the jet stream and, under certain conditions, you get this very slow, wavy jet stream where the high- and low-pressure centers stay fixed in place for days after day. That's when you get those heat domes, like that record heat dome we're seeing right now in the Central U.S.

That's when you get that excessive flooding like we're seeing up in New England, like we saw in association with that hurricane, that tropical storm that made its way into California. And so what that means is that, yes, there are some uncertainties in the science. There are some surprises, but they're not pleasant surprises.

In many respects, we're seeing that the impacts are even worse than we predicted.