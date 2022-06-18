Why large numbers of reptile species face extinction and what that means for our ecosystem

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Geoff Bennett
Andrew Corkery
Mike Fritz
Globally, about 20 percent of reptile species are facing the threat of extinction. That's according to a recent study in the scientific journal "Nature." Geoff Bennett takes a deeper look now at what’s driving this extinction crisis and what it could mean for the rest of the world.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
