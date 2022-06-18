Scarcity of tampon products drives consumer frustration

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Lisa Desjardins
Winston Wilde
Tampons are the latest addition to the growing list of out-of-stock items in states all across the country. Supply chain woes have left many shelves sparse, and the products have become more expensive, making it equally hard to find affordable alternatives. Sharon Terlep of The Wall Street Journal joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss what's behind the shortage.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
