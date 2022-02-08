News Wrap: CDC director stands by guidance for masks in schools

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The CDC's director stuck by existing guidance to wear masks in public schools to guard against COVID-19.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke a day after four states announced that they will soon lift indoor mask mandates. She said she believes that caseloads will fall below crisis levels, but, in her words, "We are not there right now."

Canadian officials warned today of mounting economic harm from protests against COVID vaccinations. A truckers' blockade of Central Ottawa continued, despite the prime minister's demand that it end. And, since Monday, trucks have tied up the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. It carries 25 percent of all trade between the two countries.

A split in Republican ranks has widened over the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, the Republican National Committee censured two GOP House members for taking part in the January 6 investigation.

Today, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined other lawmakers criticizing that move.