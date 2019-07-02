What it’s like inside U.S. facilities where migrants are being held

Lisa Desjardins:

Across the country today, dozens of protests, like in Austin, Indianapolis, and outside Senator Lindsey Graham's office in South Carolina, all demanding better treatment for migrants in U.S. custody and closure of what the left-leaning groups behind the event call camps.

A different outcry came from within the Department of Homeland Security itself. Its inspector general released another alert, the second since May, about dangerous overcrowding. Photos taken in June show adults and children packed into fenced cages, like the toddler held on the left here, or in cement rooms, forced to lay nearly on top of one another.

The inspector general wrote, some adults were in standing-room-only space for over a week and could not change clothes for at least a month. At least one manager called the situation a ticking time bomb.

And more news. Last night, we learned that a 30-year-old immigrant in this Houston area detention facility was found unresponsive and later died. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, said Yimi Balderramos-Torres of Honduras had been in U.S. custody nearly a month.

This after a tense last day that included a small, but raucous group of protesters waiting for Democratic members of Congress after they toured detention facilities, including this one in Clint, Texas. The lawmakers described cramped, unsanitary cells, some with sick children and people being left for weeks.