News Wrap: Children being moved from El Paso detention center

In our news wrap Monday, there’s word the U.S. government is moving most of the 300-plus children held at a Border Patrol station near El Paso, Texas. The Associated Press had reported kids were going without food, showers and care from adults. Also, an opposition victory in Istanbul’s mayoral race prompted joy and hope that the rule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be challenged.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Nick Schifrin:
In the day's other news, there's word the U.S. government is moving most of the 300-plus children currently held at a Border Patrol station near El Paso, Texas.
The Associated Press had reported kids going without food and showers, and some falling sick. It said older children had to care for babies and toddlers. Today, the office of Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said only about 30 children remain at the site. It is unclear where the others were taken.
In Turkey, the opposition celebrated through the night, after winning the mayor's race in Istanbul with 54 percent of the vote. It's a direct challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and what critics call his increasingly authoritarian rule. Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets after Sunday's vote, cheering and waving flags.
Today, they said the opposition's victory offers hope of breaking Erdogan's hold on power after 16 years.
-
Sanli Aslan (through translator):
It's like we jumped for joy following the election results. We were expecting it, but it was even better with this margin. At the very least, God willing, this wave in Istanbul will spread across Turkey. Everyone has to have the right to live the way they want.
-
Nick Schifrin:
The opposition won the initial Istanbul mayoral contest in march by a smaller margin. Elections officials ordered a rerun after Erdogan's party claimed voting irregularities.
Back in this country, a Missouri judge allowed the state's lone abortion clinic to continue operating, at least through Friday. State officials had declined to renew the license for the Saint Louis Planned Parenthood facility. The judge today extended a preliminary injunction, giving the clinic time to appeal to an administrative panel. If it loses, Missouri would become the first state without an abortion clinic since 1974.
Seventy-four medical and public health groups warned today that climate change is a national health emergency. The American Medical Association, American Heart Association and others released a climate agenda. It advocates reducing the use of petroleum, and enacting a carbon-pricing plan.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained eight points to close at 26727. The Nasdaq fell 26 points, and the S&P 500 slipped five.
And two sports items. In the women's World Cup, the U.S. beat Spain 2-1. They will play France in the quarterfinals on Friday. And Italy won the right to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. They will be held in Milan in the alpine ski resort Cortina d'Ampezzo.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.