News Wrap: Children being moved from El Paso detention center

Nick Schifrin:

In the day's other news, there's word the U.S. government is moving most of the 300-plus children currently held at a Border Patrol station near El Paso, Texas.

The Associated Press had reported kids going without food and showers, and some falling sick. It said older children had to care for babies and toddlers. Today, the office of Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said only about 30 children remain at the site. It is unclear where the others were taken.

In Turkey, the opposition celebrated through the night, after winning the mayor's race in Istanbul with 54 percent of the vote. It's a direct challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and what critics call his increasingly authoritarian rule. Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets after Sunday's vote, cheering and waving flags.

Today, they said the opposition's victory offers hope of breaking Erdogan's hold on power after 16 years.