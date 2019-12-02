News Wrap: China bars U.S. military from Hong Kong

John Yang:

Iraqi lawmakers say Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi will stay as a caretaker until a new government is formed. That process could take weeks.

Amnesty International said today it believes more than 200 people were killed in Iran during November protests and the ensuing crackdown. The Iranian government has yet to release a full account of those who died in the protests, which were over gasoline prices.

China today indefinitely suspended U.S. military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong. That comes after President Trump signed legislation supporting anti-government protests in the Chinese territory.

Also today, hundreds of office workers rallied in Hong Kong's Central Business District. A day earlier, police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters.

World leaders have begun a two-week climate conference in Madrid. They convened today amid warnings that the 2015 Paris climate accord will fall short of preventing major consequences of climate change.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the conference by criticizing global efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.