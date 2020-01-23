News Wrap: China closes off city of Wuhan to try to contain coronavirus outbreak

Judy Woodruff:

The fatalities in the crash bring the overall death toll from the wildfires to at least 32.

Back in this country, the Trump administration lifted federal protections for many of the nation's waterways. The changes affect which ones qualify for protection under the 1972 Clean Water Act. The administration said it's about easing burdens on farmers and businesses.

Environmental groups warned that it means more pollution.

Also today, the State Department proposed new curbs on so-called birth tourism. Women will be denied visas if they travel to the U.S. mainly to give birth, giving the child automatic American citizenship. Instead, they will have to show legitimate medical reasons to visit.

Harvey Weinstein's accusers began testifying today at his rape and sexual assault trial. Actress Annabella Sciorra told jurors that the former movie producer overpowered her and raped her in her apartment more than 25 years ago. Sciorra is one of six accusers who are being called as witnesses.

The U.S. surgeon general has issued a new report on smoking, the first in 30 years on getting people to quit. It finds nearly 40 percent of smokers are not advised by their doctors to quit. Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 26 points to close at 29160. The Nasdaq rose 18 points, and the S&P 500 slipped three.