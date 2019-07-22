News Wrap: China condemns pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong

Amna Nawaz:

Prime minister Khan said he thinks the U.S. and Taliban are closer to a peace deal than ever before. The president also said he's willing to mediate between India and Pakistan in their 70-year dispute over Kashmir. He said India's prime minister had asked him about it, but India's Foreign Ministry denied that.

In East Jerusalem, Israeli crews began demolishing dozens of Palestinian homes today in one of the largest operations of its kind in years. Bulldozers tore through apartment buildings near the West Bank-Jerusalem divide. Residents said the Palestinian Authority let them build there. The Israeli military said the high-rise apartments pose a security threat because they are too close to the separation barrier with the West Bank.

The death toll from monsoon flooding across parts of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh rose to more than 300 today. Vast stretches of land are still underwater, even as the rain has eased. That, in turn, is letting crews gain access to some of the hardest-hit areas to tally the damage and deaths. South Asia's monsoon season typically runs from June until September.

India's space agency successfully has launched an unmanned mission to the moon. A rocket carrying the spacecraft blasted off from southern India today. Flight controllers celebrated the sequel to an orbital flight to the moon in 2008. This flight aims to land a rover on the far side of the moon to explore water ice deposits at the lunar south pole.

Back in this country, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens was remembered with a special ceremony at the court. He died last week at the age of 99. Stevens' remains were brought to the court's Great Hall to lie in repose for the day. President Trump was among those who paid their respects.

Former colleagues were also there, including Justice Elena Kagan, who succeeded Stevens on the court.