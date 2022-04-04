Kharkiv fire brigades battles blazes amid relentless Russian bombardments

Judy Woodruff:

Hundreds of miles to the east of Kyiv and Bucha is what was once Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv. Now it is largely emptied of its residents.

While stymied from taking the city, the Russians are still pounding it with artillery, causing widespread destruction and sparking fires.

Special correspondent Jack Hewson and filmmaker Ed Ram travel with fire brigades, whose already difficult jobs have become more terrifying in the midst of war.

(SOUND BLARING)