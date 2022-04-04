Russian withdrawal from Bucha exposes atrocities against Ukrainian civilians

Simon Ostrovsky:

This was once a quiet suburb of the Ukrainian capital. Now the town of Bucha is synonymous with the death and devastation.

On the way in, smashed Russian columns and the body of soldiers bodies of soldiers who were ordered to take Kyiv, but never made it that far. Within Bucha itself, the Russian retreat has exposed the horrors of war for Ukrainian civilians.

Volunteers bag the bodies of a group of men, unceremoniously dumped behind the building, presumably by the Russians who used it as a base and left behind their waste and army-issued food rations.

What we have seen here is eight bodies, some of them with their hands tied behind their backs. This could be evidence of war crimes. The soldiers we're here with say that they were tortured before they died.

One of the men with tied hands is shirtless. His body is bruised, and he appears to have died from a bullet wound to the head.