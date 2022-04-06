News Wrap: U.S. charges Russian media baron over sanctions violations

In our news wrap Wednesday, the U.S. charged a Russian media baron with spreading propaganda on Ukraine in violation of U.S. sanctions and seized $10 million in assets, Israel's parliament is in disarray after a single lawmaker's defection erased its majority, President Biden extends a pause on student loans through Aug. 31, and parts of the South are recovering from tornadoes and thunderstorms.

