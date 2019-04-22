News Wrap: Countries buying Iranian oil to face U.S. penalties

Judy Woodruff:

The sanctions announcement sent oil prices surging to their highest levels since October. But the Trump administration said that it will work with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to ensure that the global oil market is stable.

U.S. Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts is now the newest Democrat in the 2020 presidential race. The 40-year-old Marine veteran announced today. He garnered attention last year when he sought to oust Nancy Pelosi as leader of House Democrats.

We will have a report from the campaign trail later in the program.

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transsexuals are covered by federal law against sex discrimination. The court today accepted a case to be argued this fall. At issue is whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act extends to LGBT people. Federal appellate courts have ruled that it does.

The latest numbers are in, and two major government entitlement programs are still going broke. Program trustees reported today that Medicare will be insolvent by 2026. That is unchanged from last year's estimate. Social Security will run dry by 2035. That's one year later than the last estimate.

In economic news, one of the men President Trump was considering for the Federal Reserve Board, former pizza company executive Herman Cain, withdrew today from consideration. He faced questions about sexual harassment allegations and his qualifications for the job.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 48 points to close at 26511. The Nasdaq rose 17 points. And the S&P 500 added about three.

And some 30,000 children and parents gathered on the White House lawn today for the annual Easter egg roll. The main event, as always, was the race to roll hard-boiled eggs across the grounds. The White House tradition dates back to 1878.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": a TV comedian wins the election for president of Ukraine; next steps for Congress after the Mueller report; our Politics Monday team on the 2020 race for the White House; and much more.