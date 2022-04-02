News Wrap: COVID hits all-time high across the UK, pope considers visit to Kyiv

In our news wrap Saturday, COVID hits an all-time high across the United Kingdom with nearly 5 million people thought to have the virus, Pope Francis says he is considering a visit to Ukraine’s capital, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announces a bid for Congress, and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face the UConn Huskies Sunday for the women’s national championship.

