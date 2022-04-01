News Wrap: Pope Francis apologizes to Canada’s Indigenous for Catholic school abuse

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. unemployment rate is now at its lowest level since the pandemic began. The Labor Department today reported that employers added a net 431,000 jobs in March. That pushed the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent, down from 3.8 percent in February.

Wages rose 5.6 percent from a year earlier, but that wasn't enough to keep up with inflation. We will take a closer look after the news summary.

The CDC confirms that it will end a pandemic policy that turned away most asylum-seeking migrants at the U.S. southern border. The rule took effect two years ago under President Trump. Today's announcement said that it will end on May 23. The Biden administration is making plans to try to accommodate an expected influx of migrants.

Pope Francis apologized today to indigenous peoples in Canada for abuses in Catholic-run residential schools. More than 150,000 Native children attended from the 1800s to the 1970s in a campaign of forced assimilation. Members of indigenous communities attended today's Vatican audience. The pope called the church's behavior deplorable and begged forgiveness.

Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): I feel shame, sorrow and shame for the role of a different Catholics, in particularly those with educational responsibilities had and all that hurt you with abuses and lack of respect towards your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values.