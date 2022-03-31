News Wrap: Severe storms leave widespread damages across six state in the Deep South

In our news wrap, a huge weather system blasted its way across six states killing at least two people, the defense rested in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the space-tourism venture Blue Origin launched and landed its fourth flight, and Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

