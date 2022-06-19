Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Ethnic mass killing in Ethiopia claims more than 200 lives

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, an ethnic mass killing in Ethiopia has claimed the lives of more than 200 Amhara people, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects an economic slowdown but not necessarily a recession, voters in Colombia head to the polls in presidential runoff, Yellowstone National Park will partly reopen after flooding, and world swimming adopted new rules for transgender athletes.

