News Wrap: Deadly violence, anti-government protests continue in Iraq

Judy Woodruff:

The decision came after the opposition Labor Party changed course and agreed to the early election.

British police are now hunting two brothers from Northern Ireland in the deaths of 39 migrants. The victims were found last week in a container truck in Southeastern England. It's now been confirmed that some were Vietnamese. The truck's driver has already been charged.

Back in this country, a federal judge in Alabama has temporarily blocked a state law banning nearly all abortions. The measure is part of a wave of state laws pushed by abortion opponents, who hope to get the issue back before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A major coal mining company filed for federal bankruptcy protection today, the eighth in the past year to do so. Murray Energy is the largest private coal miner, with nearly 7,000 employees. Demand for coal has plummeted as utilities switch to cheaper natural gas and renewable energy.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points to close at 27071. The Nasdaq fell 49 points, and the S&P 500 slipped two.