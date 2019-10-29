News Wrap: Deadly violence, anti-government protests continue in Iraq

In our news wrap Tuesday, masked gunmen killed 18 people and wounded hundreds at a tent encampment in Karbala, Iraq. The bloodbath sparked one of the largest anti-government protests yet in Baghdad, where police fired tear gas. Also, Lebanon’s embattled prime minister resigned after nearly two weeks of mass protests in that country. Saad Hariri said he had “hit a dead end” with the public outcry.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: High winds fueled new fire dangers and new power blackouts in California.
Stephanie Sy has our report.
-
Stephanie Sy:
The winds across Northern California are picking up, and, with them, fears that the fires will only get worse.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick told evacuees today not to go home yet.
-
Mark Essick:
With the winds, we're going to get a lot of questions about repopulation, how people can get back to their homes, with a lot of anxiety and anxiousness there.
-
Stephanie Sy:
Communities across Northern California are also facing more blackouts. The new high wind advisory prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to begin cutting off power for the fourth time this month. It's aimed at preventing downed lines from sparking new fires.
But the frequency of the widespread outages are adding to frayed nerves and frustrations. More than 1.5 million people are affected, on top of 2.5 million who lost power over the weekend.
Then there are the many people living in evacuation shelters, anxiously waiting for the all-clear.
-
Dave Ashmore:
It's quite frustrating. I mean, all the resources and everything that's going on is great, but it's very frustrating not knowing.
-
Stephanie Sy:
And to the south, in Los Angeles, daylight revealed damaged homes and scorched hillsides from a fire near the famed Getty arts complex.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti warned that smoke clearing doesn't mean the area is completely safe.
-
Eric Garcetti:
I'm sure we all have gotten phone calls saying and had conversations with people saying, well, there's not a lot of smoke, it should be fine to go home.
I want to continue to tell people, listen to the professionals and the firefighters who are asking you to stay away and mandating that you stay away.
-
Stephanie Sy:
Wind speeds are expected to peak with gusts up to 80 miles per hour overnight on both ends of California.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Stephanie Sy.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In Iraq, a bloodbath overnight sparked one of the largest anti-government protests yet. The attacks happened in Karbala, where masked gunmen shot dead 18 people and wounded hundreds at a tent encampment. Hours later, thousands of people packed Baghdad's main square, as police fired tear gas.
In Geneva, a United Nations' spokesman called the reports out of Karbala particularly disturbing.
-
Rupert Colville:
We call on the authorities to launch investigations into the use of force, on these continued killings and injuries that are taking place, and to really knuckle down to a meaningful dialogue to try and reduce the tension and bring some satisfaction to the situation.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In all, at least 240 people have died in the protests that began October 1, demanding jobs and an end to corruption.
Lebanon's embattled prime minister resigned today, after nearly two weeks of mass protests in that country. Saad Hariri handed his resignation to President Michel Aoun, after saying that he had — quote — "hit a dead end."
Protesters in Beirut welcomed the news.
-
Imas Samaha:
It was expected, under the pressure of this people's uprising. It is something joyful for the Lebanese people, because he was one of the symbols of authority and of the authorities' strength. They really should all be held accountable.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Earlier, supporters of the Shiite militia Hezbollah torched a protesters camp and beat people up. Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's ruling coalition.
The deadline ran out today for Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from near the border with Turkey. Turkey said that Russia confirmed that the Kurds had complied an earlier agreement. The so-called safe zone extends 19 miles into Northeastern Syria. Turkish and Russian forces now plan joint patrols in a narrower zone.
Late today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two measures to punish Turkey for invading Syria. It approved sanctions and it formally recognized the Armenian genocide in Turkey a century ago, seen as a thumb in the eye to the Turks.
The British Parliament agreed today to call a December election to break months of deadlock over Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed to let the public decide who can best deliver Britain's departure from the European Union.
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson:
There is only one way to get Brexit done, in the face of this unrelenting parliamentary obstructionism, this endless, willful, fingers-crossed, not-me-guv refusal to deliver on the mandate of the people. And that is, Mr. Speaker, to refresh this Parliament.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The decision came after the opposition Labor Party changed course and agreed to the early election.
British police are now hunting two brothers from Northern Ireland in the deaths of 39 migrants. The victims were found last week in a container truck in Southeastern England. It's now been confirmed that some were Vietnamese. The truck's driver has already been charged.
Back in this country, a federal judge in Alabama has temporarily blocked a state law banning nearly all abortions. The measure is part of a wave of state laws pushed by abortion opponents, who hope to get the issue back before the U.S. Supreme Court.
A major coal mining company filed for federal bankruptcy protection today, the eighth in the past year to do so. Murray Energy is the largest private coal miner, with nearly 7,000 employees. Demand for coal has plummeted as utilities switch to cheaper natural gas and renewable energy.
And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points to close at 27071. The Nasdaq fell 49 points, and the S&P 500 slipped two.
