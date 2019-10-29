Windy conditions keep California burning — and its power out

Stephanie Sy:

Communities across Northern California are also facing more blackouts. The new high wind advisory prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to begin cutting off power for the fourth time this month. It's aimed at preventing downed lines from sparking new fires.

But the frequency of the widespread outages are adding to frayed nerves and frustrations. More than 1.5 million people are affected, on top of 2.5 million who lost power over the weekend.

Then there are the many people living in evacuation shelters, anxiously waiting for the all-clear.