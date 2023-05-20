News Wrap: Debt ceiling standoff looms as Biden attends G7 talks

In our news wrap Saturday, Biden heads into his last day of the G7 summit in Japan as debt limit talks stall in Congress, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrived in Hiroshima to gather support from world leaders ahead of a planned counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory, and WNBA star Brittney Griner played in her first regular-season game since she was freed from Russian captivity.

