News Wrap: Democrats, Republicans narrow in on debt limit deal

In our news wrap Saturday, House Republicans and the White House signaled that a deal to raise the debt limit is within reach, the Texas House of Representatives impeached the state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to give the commencement address at West Point, and AAA predicts a record-breaking summer travel season.

