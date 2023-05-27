Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how the United Nations plans to fix the world’s plastic pollution problem. Then, the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar grows as fighting in the civil war intensifies. Plus, with U.S. maternal mortality rates on the rise, we look at what health services are available to expectant and new mothers.
