May 27, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how the United Nations plans to fix the world’s plastic pollution problem. Then, the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar grows as fighting in the civil war intensifies. Plus, with U.S. maternal mortality rates on the rise, we look at what health services are available to expectant and new mothers.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch