News Wrap: Destructive Western wildfires force evacuations

In our news wrap Sunday, the McKinney Fire in northern California forces thousands to flee their homes, at least seven deaths in Oregon are suspected caused by excessive heat, the death toll from flooding in Kentucky rises to 26, Ukraine's president urges civilians to evacuate Donetsk amid fierce fighting with Russian forces, and NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88.
