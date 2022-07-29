News Wrap: Stifling heat persists across Pacific Northwest

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our new wrap Friday, extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest kept temperatures at or above 100 degrees again with extreme condition expected through the weekend, another major inflation gauge is pointing to price hikes for some time to come, Exxon-Mobil and Chevron reported record profits, and shelling in the eastern Donetsk region killed scores of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
