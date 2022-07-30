News Wrap: More victims of deadly floods found in Kentucky, Appalachia

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, catastrophic flash floods across eastern Kentucky and wider Appalachia have killed at least 25 people, President Biden tests positive for COVID again in a rare rebound case, protestors storm Iraq's parliament for the second time this week, Pope Francis contemplates early retirement due to physical ailments, and New York declares a state of emergency over monkeypox.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: