News Wrap: DOJ opposes releasing affidavit supporting search of Trump’s home

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 days after the president recovered from his case. The White House said Mrs. Biden began having mild symptoms on Monday while vacationing in South Carolina. She remained there today, when the president returned to Washington.

Former President Trump called today for the release of an affidavit supporting the search of his estate in Florida. FBI agents recovered classified material in the search. But the U.S. Justice Department says that releasing the affidavit would impair the investigation. A federal judge has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Thursday.

In the Ukraine war, explosions and fire tore through another military site in Russian-annexed Crimea today. Moscow charged that saboteurs blew up an ammunition depot a week after an attack on an air base in Crimea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy called again for new sanctions on Russia over shelling near a nuclear plant.

Kenya could face weeks of uncertainty after the opposition presidential candidate rejected election results. The elections commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner by a narrow margin. But losing candidate Raila Odinga vowed today to go to court.