News Wrap: Online threats rise to ‘unprecedented’ levels after FBI search

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, online threats against federal officials are increasing after the FBI's search of Trump's home, a man drove into a Capitol barrier and died in an apparent suicide, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, author Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery" after being stabbed in New York, and Freya the walrus has been euthanized by Norwegian authorities.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: