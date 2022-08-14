News Wrap: Online threats rise to ‘unprecedented’ levels after FBI search

In our news wrap Sunday, online threats against federal officials are increasing after the FBI's search of Trump's home, a man drove into a Capitol barrier and died in an apparent suicide, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, author Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery" after being stabbed in New York, and Freya the walrus has been euthanized by Norwegian authorities.

