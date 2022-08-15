News Wrap: Rudy Giuliani is target of a criminal investigation involving 2020 election

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Monday, former President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is now a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia involving the 2020 election, China’s military launched new drills around Taiwan, William Ruto won Kenya's presidential election, Brittney Griner appealed her prison sentence, India marked 75 years of independence from Britain, and actress Anne Heche has died.
