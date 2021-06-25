News Wrap: DOJ sues Georgia over voting restrictions it says target Black voters

Judy Woodruff:

Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, accused the Biden administration of pushing — quote — "lies and misinformation."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that Alaska Natives are eligible for federal pandemic relief funds. Some $8 billion has been earmarked for tribal governments. The court found Alaskan Native corporations do qualify as Indian tribes. They provide benefits and services to more than 100,000 people.

A bipartisan infrastructure deal has hit a serious road hazard. Republicans doubled down today on charges that President Biden reneged on the nearly $1 trillion compromise after he announced it. That is because he insisted he won't sign anything unless Congress also passes his other priorities, worth $6 trillion.

The White House says that Mr. Biden always made clear that he wants both bills.

Vice President Harris visited the U.S. Southern border today for the first time since taking office. She is overseeing the migrant issue, and has drawn criticism for not going to the border sooner. Today, she toured a Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas. Later, she argued that the problem are about much more than politics.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States: We're talking about children, we're talking about families, we're talking about suffering, and our approach has to be thoughtful and effective.

And we can take all of these perspectives into account and have meaningful, good public policy, if we just stop the rhetoric and the finger-pointing and do what we need to do.