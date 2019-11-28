News Wrap: Dozens more protesters killed in Iraqi violence

In our news wrap Thursday, violence surged higher in Iraq, with security forces killing at least 40 people in a day. Crowds joined funeral processions as protesters denounced government corruption and economic mismanagement. Also, fires are still burning at a chemical plant in East Texas, forcing more than 50,000 people from their homes. Two explosions rocked the site at Port Neches on Wednesday.
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other news: Tensions surged even higher in Iraq after a bloodbath in the last 24 hours.
Security forces shot dead at least 40 protesters. Gunfire sounded in the southern city of Nasiriyah, where 31 people were killed. Crowds later joined funeral processions, despite a curfew. Four more died in Baghdad as protesters again denounced government corruption and economic mismanagement.
Man (through translator):
People are here today to demand their rights that have been stolen. For the past 16 years, the people have been played. We have been living in destruction and wars. The youths and all the generations have been destroyed.
Amna Nawaz:
Meanwhile, video from Najaf showed the Iranian Consulate there burning last night and protesters cheering as they condemned Tehran's influence in their country.
In recent days, Iran carried out a crackdown on widespread protests in its own cities. We will discuss that situation later in the program.
Fierce fires are still burning tonight at a chemical plant in East Texas, forcing more than 50,000 people to spend Thanksgiving away from their homes. Two explosions rocked the site of Port Neches on Wednesday, leading to evacuations within a four-mile radius.
Today, huge plumes of black smoke billowed overhead as the fires raged on. Fire crews used water cannons to cool down nearby tanks and prevent new explosions.
A winter storm system that disrupted Thanksgiving travel across parts of the country eased today. In New York, giant balloons were able to fly at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but they stayed much lower, as spectators looked on.
Man:
Very windy. All of the balloons, all of the people carrying the balloons, they really had a tough task today keeping everything under control.
-
Woman:
I saw a few people go down. I hope they're OK. Yes, it was pretty rough.
Amna Nawaz:
In Southern California, snow forced Interstate 5 to close for the second time in three days. Forecasters also warned of trouble ahead for holiday travels — travelers, rather, in the Western and Central U.S. Beginning tomorrow night through Saturday, the region could get two feet of snow.
An unusually severe rainy season in East Africa is causing severe flooding across three countries. In Djibouti, more than a foot of rain fell in a single day. That's about two years' worth of normal rainfall in an otherwise arid country.
In Kenya, the government says 120 people have died in mudslides and flooding. And Somalia has seen heavy flooding as well. The rains could continue through the end of the month.
China today condemned President Trump's signing of two bills backing human rights in Hong Kong. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing warned the measures could damage cooperation with the U.S., but it didn't directly mention trade talks.
In Hong Kong, thousands of pro-democracy activists gathered this evening, many of them wearing masks. They welcomed the new American laws.
Kathy Chan:
We are very thankful for that, and we knew that today is Thanksgiving, so we especially want to thank the United States citizens and also the president, Donald Trump, for supporting Hong Kong.
-
Amna Nawaz:
The rally was the latest in six months of protests that have roiled Hong Kong.
North Korea has carried out another weapons test, the 13th this year. The North today fired two short-range projectiles that flew 235 miles out to sea off its eastern coast. State media said it was the latest test of a new rocket launcher. The North has carried out several launches in recent months, and it presses the U.S. for progress in nuclear talks by the end of the year.
A federal appeals court in Washington has temporarily delayed forcing former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress. A lower court had ruled Monday that he must comply with a congressional subpoena that was issued as part of the Russia investigation. The appeals court said it will hear arguments in the case on January 3.
And as American shoppers gear up for a Black Friday buying binge, some lawmakers in France say they want to put an end to it. They say it overpromotes overconsumption and waste and generates emissions that damage the climate. The proposal to ban Black Friday will be debated in the National Assembly next month.
