News Wrap: Dozens more protesters killed in Iraqi violence

Meanwhile, video from Najaf showed the Iranian Consulate there burning last night and protesters cheering as they condemned Tehran's influence in their country.

In recent days, Iran carried out a crackdown on widespread protests in its own cities. We will discuss that situation later in the program.

Fierce fires are still burning tonight at a chemical plant in East Texas, forcing more than 50,000 people to spend Thanksgiving away from their homes. Two explosions rocked the site of Port Neches on Wednesday, leading to evacuations within a four-mile radius.

Today, huge plumes of black smoke billowed overhead as the fires raged on. Fire crews used water cannons to cool down nearby tanks and prevent new explosions.

A winter storm system that disrupted Thanksgiving travel across parts of the country eased today. In New York, giant balloons were able to fly at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but they stayed much lower, as spectators looked on.