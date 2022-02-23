News Wrap: Drugmakers seek regulatory approval for new COVID vaccine

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: New warnings surfaced about potential causes and effects of climate change.

The U.N. Environment Program projected intense wildfires could increase 50 percent by the end of the century. And the International Energy Agency said energy sector emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas, are 70 percent higher than governments claim.

We will examine both reports after the news summary.

A new tropical cyclone battered storm-ravaged Madagascar today. It blasted the southern coast of the island nation in the Indian Ocean in the early morning hours, with winds gusting nearly 120 miles an hour. Initial reports indicated extensive damage. Madagascar is still recovering from three other powerful storms in the last month that killed nearly 200 people.

Drug makers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline will seek U.S. and European approval for a new COVID vaccine. They say two doses proved 75 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe sickness.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked emergency police powers today, now that trucker protests over COVID restrictions have ended.

A jury in Louisville, Kentucky, has begun hearing the only criminal case stemming from Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting by police. Former Officer Brett Hankison fired 10 shots, but none hit Taylor. Instead, he's accused of endangering neighbors when bullets tore into their apartment.

Today's opening statements offered sharply different takes on Hankison's actions.