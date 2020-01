In our news wrap Monday, a volcano in the Philippines is erupting, forcing thousands of people from their homes. The Taal volcano is spewing lava about 40 miles south of Manila, the capital. Also, China is condemning Taiwanese separatists after pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide reelection Saturday. Beijing’s top diplomat said the group will “leave a stink for 10,000 years.”