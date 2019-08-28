News Wrap: Facebook to tighten rules around political advertising

Judy Woodruff:

Cathay Pacific insisted it has to comply with mainland China's ban on any flights with crew members who were involved in the Hong Kong protests.

Back in this country, Republican Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia announced that he's resigning at the end of the year. Isakson is 74 and is midway through his third term in the Senate. He cited growing health problems, including Parkinson's disease. Georgia Republicans will now have two Senate seats to defend in 2020.

Facebook says it plans to enforce stricter rules on political advertising ahead of the 2020 elections. The company said today that advertisers must prove that they represent a legitimate organization and are based in the U.S. The changes tighten procedures initially announced in 2017. All of this follows revelations that Russians paid for thousands of fake political ads in the 2016 election.

Apple apologized today for letting outside contractors listen to users talking with digital assistant Siri. The iPhone maker said that, from now on, only its own employees will listen to recorded snippets of the conversations for quality control. Facebook, Google and others have acknowledged that they, too, have reviewed audio of users talking to their digital assistants.

On Wall Street today, financial and energy stocks led the broader market higher. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 258 points to close at 26036. The Nasdaq rose nearly 30 points, and the S&P 500 added 18.

And more than 20,000 people drenched themselves in red today at the annual tomato-tossing brawl in Bunol, Spain. Revelers hurled 145 tons of over-ripe tomatoes at each other, covering streets with a sea of red pulp. The Tomatina festival began with battle among children in 1945.