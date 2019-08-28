Trump touts tariffs as trade leverage. But what do U.S. farmers and retailers think?

David French:

That's part of it.

It's also — it's a growth market for American brands and American retailers as well. American products are very popular in China, whether it's American pork, or American blue jeans, or American luxury goods. They're very popular, in high demand.

And so I think retailers are concerned that both the supply chain impact is real, but also the ability to grow and develop that Chinese market is also real.

Let me also add, on the supply chain, nobody builds a supply chain and starts the preposition by, we're going to source our products from as far away as possible. There's a — it's a very complicated process to design a supply chain.

You have to find a place that can manufacture the goods at the high enough quality, a low enough — at a low enough price. You have to find a place where you can do testing and assure that the consumer is going to be safe if they use that product.

You have to have logistics support, so you can transport that product into the U.S. market. And all of these things — China happens to be one of the places that does all of these things very well. There aren't other places around the world, and certainly not the United States.