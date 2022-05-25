News Wrap: FDA acknowledges missteps in baby formula shortage

Audio

News Wrap: U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledged failings by his agency in the baby formula shortage, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not trade land for peace with Russia, the U.S. and allies South Korea and Japan condemn North Korea for firing missiles into the sea, and West Virginia reached a tentative opioid settlement for $161 million.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: