News Wrap: FDA acknowledges missteps in baby formula shortage

Leave your feedback
News Wrap: U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledged failings by his agency in the baby formula shortage, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not trade land for peace with Russia, the U.S. and allies South Korea and Japan condemn North Korea for firing missiles into the sea, and West Virginia reached a tentative opioid settlement for $161 million.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: