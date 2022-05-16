New Wrap: Shooting at California church driven by hate for Taiwan, police say

Leave your feedback
In our new wrap Monday, police in southern California have charged a Las Vegas man with murder and attempted murder in a Sunday shooting at a church that left one person dead and five wounded, President Biden is redeploying U.S. troops to Somalia, McDonald's says it will exit Russia, and the Supreme Court allows political candidates to lend money to their own campaigns and then get repaid.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: