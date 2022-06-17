Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5

UPDATE: The suspect’s age in the Alabama church shooting is 70, according to an update issued by police.

In our news wrap Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5, the Federal Reserve doubled down on its pledge to curb soaring inflation, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress, and the British government approved the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S on spying charges.

