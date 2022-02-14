News Wrap: Federal judge dismisses Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against New York Times

Judy Woodruff:

In New York today, a federal judge announced that he will dismiss Sarah Palin's libel suit against The New York Times. He said the former Alaska governor failed to show that The Times acted out of malice when it falsely linked her statements to a mass shooting.

Still, the judge will let the jury continue deliberating. He said the panel's verdict will likely play into any appeal by Palin.

Federal prosecutors in Minneapolis have rested their case today in the trial of three former police officers accused of violating George Floyd's rights. The government argued the men did nothing to prevent Floyd's murder by a fourth officer in May of 2020. The defense now begins its case.

The federal hate-crimes trial of three white men for killing Ahmaud Arbery got under way with opening statements today in Georgia. Prosecutors alleged the men chased and shot Arbery because he was Black. The defense argued they focused on potential theft, not race. The defendants were already been convicted of state murder charges and sentenced to life in prison.

A legal ruling dominated the Winter Olympics today. A sports arbitration body cleared Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to go on competing while her doping case proceeds. The 15-year-old tested positive for a banned drug last December.

Today, the president of the World-Anti Doping Agency voiced outrage that no one is being punished.